Kajeet launches rider engagement solution pilot with Long Beach Transit

Kajeet has launched Kajeet Transit™, a rider engagement solution designed to enhance public transit experiences through secure rider Wi-Fi, digital signage and targeted advertising opportunities. In collaboration with Long Beach Transit, the pilot program debuted across 25 buses in January 2025.

Kajeet notes that since the launch last month, more than 2,000 unique riders have logged into the system, demonstrating the solution’s ability to engage transit users effectively. Kajeet Transit provides transit agencies with:

Rider Wi-Fi with captive portal – A secure, branded internet access point for passengers.

A secure, branded internet access point for passengers. Passenger information display system – Dynamic visual communication channels for route-specific service updates, public announcements and advertising.

Dynamic visual communication channels for route-specific service updates, public announcements and advertising. Kajeet-enabled cellular router – Secure, managed connectivity powered by Sentinel™, ensuring reliable performance.

Kajeet says the solution drives revenue opportunities for transit agencies by enabling local and national advertising through its integrated advertising platform. The captive portal also supports direct rider engagement, allowing transit agencies to build active databases for ongoing communication.

"Public transit is evolving, and riders expect seamless connectivity," said Kajeet Vice President of Enterprise Sales Scott Langley. "With Kajeet Transit, we’re providing a turnkey platform that enhances both the rider experience and the transit agency’s ability to communicate effectively. The success of this pilot with Long Beach Transit underscores the impact of smart transit solutions."

“Kajeet and Long Beach Transit are collaborating to enhance the customer experience onboard our buses. The Kajeet Transit solution offers seamless connectivity for all customers, giving them another reason to ride the bus. The early results of the pilot show strong adoption, and I am excited to expand the program,” said Long Beach Transit Executive Director and Vice President, Customer Relations and Communications Mike Gold.