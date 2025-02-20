Cubic Transportation Systems launches new initiative to explore solutions to solve public transit issues in the UK

Cubic Transportation Systems has launched a new innovation center. The center will initially conduct research on improving transit agencies’ financial sustainability through the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), in a joint effort with academic experts from Imperial College London through Imperial consultants. While the collaboration works and research begin immediately, Cubic says the immersive center will open in September 2025.

Cubic notes the center will provide public and private sector thought leaders with a seminar space to present the latest research, demonstrate new technology and discuss emerging strategies for addressing transportation’s most critical challenges, including fare evasion, meeting net zero commitments and accessibility. It will also feature a customer experience area with a “tube station of the future, including customizable devices and digital walls for immersive demonstrations. The center will be located within Cubic’s headquarters.

Cubic, along with independent experts from Imperial’s AI and data analytics (AIDA) lab, will form a think tank to tackle the issue of revenue protection. Cubic notes that fare evasion is a highly complex and expensive issue faced by public transit companies across the globe. Transport for London, Canada’s most recent annual estimate of fare evasion (2022 to 2023) equates this to around £130 - £150 million (US$164-US$189 million) in unpaid journeys. The Imperial team will investigate rider behavioral patterns related to fare evasion and how to incentivize payment for using public transit.

Cubic will also launch an internship program for students at Imperial to help foster future talent in the industry and drive innovation. Over the coming months, Cubic will announce additional academic, nonprofit and industry partners for the center.

“This collaboration is an opportunity for us to develop the transportation experts of the future,” said Professor Danilo Mandic, who is also the director of the AIDA Lab and a professor of machine intelligence at the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Imperial. “Our students and researchers will be working closely with Cubic to harness the latest innovations in technology to solve transportation’s most significant challenges. We look forward to working together to develop new ideas, technologies and industry leaders.”

“By developing a center that bridges industries, academic partners and government agencies, our aim is to discover better solutions for our customers and the wider public transit ecosystem, which will contribute to increased ridership and job opportunities,” said Cubic Senior Vice President and President Peter Montgomery-Torrellas. “Our long-term vision is to replicate this model in key markets around the world, expanding our industry-leading partnerships and ensuring innovation is at the core of everything we do.”