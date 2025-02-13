ParkHelp completes initial installation of its parking guidance sensors for L.A. Metro

ParkHelp has completed the initial installation of its parking guidance sensors for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro). The installation was completed at L.A. Metro’s Arcadia parking lot and marks the first deployment of ParkHelp’s G5 in-ground sensor in the U.S. It also marks the first phase of a parking guidance program that will see the installation of ParkHelp’s technology in 53 of L.A. Metro’s parking facilities.

ParkHelp G5 is a cloud-powered sensor that delivers real-time occupancy information to commuters via highly visible signage, helping improve the parking experience by guiding drivers to available parking spaces. ParkHelp says its parking guidance technology can reduce the amount of time it takes to find a parking space by as much as 20 minutes.

“This milestone installation at Arcadia represents the first step in transforming parking at L.A. Metro facilities,” said Parkhelp USA President Colin Knell. “The G5 sensor’s advanced technology will guide commuters to available parking spaces, making parking more efficient and convenient for L.A. Metro riders.”

The ParkHelp G5 sensors monitor space availability and transmit that data directly to the cloud, allowing parking operators such as L.A. Metro to monitor and manage parking availability. With continuous data access, parking owners can make data-driven decisions to improve parking management and enhance the commuter experience.