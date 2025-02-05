IDIS works to expand into U.S. market with new video surveillance products and representation 

IDIS Americas says it is working to expand its outreach in the U.S. and reinforce its market position with a growing team, an expanded technology portfolio and innovative solutions.

IDIS provides end-to-end video surveillance solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI) analytics, that work to enhance security, streamline operations and deliver long-term value. The company’s services can be applied to critical infrastructure, traffic, transit, retail, education, logistics and small to medium businesses from enterprise-scale deployments to compact.

IDIS Americas’ efforts to expand its service offerings come after last year’s merger with Costar.

“We’ve made rapid progress since unifying operations and now we’re doubling down on growth in the Western U.S.,” said IDIS CEO Scott Switzer. “With strategic investments in top talent and cutting-edge technology, we’re positioned to bring even more value to our customers and integration partners.”

This expansion will allow agencies to upgrade their systems, leveraging AI-driven tools that simplify video management while aiming to deliver sustainable, cost-effective solutions. At ISC West, which is taking place this March, the company plans to showcase its latest end-to-end video solutions, including the enhanced IDIS Vaidio™ fully integrated AI suite, designed to improve security, safety and operational efficiency with advanced video analytics.

Additionally, IDIS Americas is launching a new partner program, designed to empower systems integrators with exclusive advantages. Members will gain priority support, tailored training and access to security solutions. IDIS says the program ensures integrators have the resources and expertise needed to deliver seamless, high-performance deployments across a range of industries.

As part of its expansion, IDIS Americas has bolstered its team with experienced professionals across sales, engineering and project management. Darron Parker, an industry veteran with experience in security, telecoms and retail, has been appointed as vice president of sales for Northeast U.S. and Canada. He joins a growing roster of specialists dedicated to supporting partners and customers.