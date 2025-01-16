The Routing Company contracts Carahsoft Technology Corp. as its Master Government Aggregator

Carahsoft Technology Corp. has partnered with The Routing Company (TRC) to serve as its Master Government Aggregator®. This will make the company’s on-demand transit (ODT) solutions available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (“NASPO”) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Making our solutions readily available through Carahsoft’s wide range of contracts is a significant step forward for TRC,” said TRC CEO James Cox “This partnership increases our accessibility to Government agencies and underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge transit solutions that are impactful and easy to adopt.”

TRC says this strategic partnership ensures its technology is readily available to government agencies across the United States. By utilizing cooperative procurement contracts on Carahsoft’s platform, the public transit sector can easily access TRC’s transit solutions without the complexities of traditional procurement processes, accelerating the adoption of impactful, future-ready mobility systems.

The company says that Carahsoft’s contract program plays a critical role in facilitating government procurement for its transit solutions by providing trusted frameworks for agencies seeking access to a wide range of technology solutions. Government agencies will now have the opportunity to adopt TRC’s transit solutions.

“This milestone is a game-changer for TRC, as it opens doors to Federal, State and Local Government agencies nationwide without the need for resource-intensive RFP processes,” said TRC Director of Partnerships Dami Adebayo.

“By leveraging Carahsoft’s contracts, we are accelerating access to TRC’s solutions and empowering agencies of all sizes to adopt transformative, scalable transit technology with unprecedented ease. This approval positions us to deliver our innovative solutions to a much broader audience, driving efficiency and accessibility in communities across the country.”

TRC says the integration of ODT services is still uncharted territory for many government agencies. Carahsoft’s cooperative procurement contracts help to simplify access to TRC’s solutions, eliminating the need for resource-intensive RFPs and enabling agencies to explore and adopt ODT without being experts in the technology beforehand.

To further educate the public sector and potential partners, TRC recently published the industry’s first On-Demand Transit Buyer’s Guide for 2025, a comprehensive resource outlining 15 critical considerations for designing, testing and launching on-demand transit services. The guide equips agencies with the insights they need to future-proof their transit systems and is available for download on TRC’s website or the APTA Knowledge Hub.

“With the addition of TRC to our offerings, we are now able to provide the Public Sector with the software they need to help cities and transit services deliver more intelligent and efficient transportation solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of their communities,” said Carahsoft Program Executive for Smart Cities Technology Solutions Lacey Wean. “We look forward to working with TRC and our resellers in continuing to leverage todays most advanced IT solutions to create a smarter and safer Public Sector.”