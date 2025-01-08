TxDOT releases AI Strategic Plan

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has released its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategic Plan, marking a significant step toward enhancing processes, policies and the responsible management of Texas' transportation investments through AI. The plan identifies key use cases and provides strategic recommendations to prepare TxDOT for the technological innovations that will reshape its operations.

"TxDOT is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, and AI offers tremendous potential to improve safety and streamline operations," said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. "By utilizing AI in a secure and responsible manner, we are revolutionizing the way we monitor and manage traffic, detect incidents in real time and streamline how we work to help get projects delivered more efficiently."

The 230 potential AI-use cases identified in the plan will guide the department over the next three years. TxDOT engineers, IT experts, planners and multiple other employees across the state helped create these use cases. TxDOT notes the plan also lays out multiple recommendations to help enhance data quality and train employees on AI.

"These initiatives are a testament to our commitment to innovation and safety," said TxDOT Director of Strategy and Innovation Darran Anderson. "By embracing AI and other advanced technologies, we are improving the efficiency of our operations while making Texas' transportation system safer and more resilient."

Key focus areas of the AI Strategic Plan

Optimizing infrastructure: AI will help improve the efficiency and resiliency of the state's transportation network.

AI will help improve the efficiency and resiliency of the state's transportation network. Data-driven decision making: AI-enabled analytics will enhance how staff can make decisions regarding roadway operations and maintenance.

AI-enabled analytics will enhance how staff can make decisions regarding roadway operations and maintenance. Enhancing stakeholder experience: The agency will leverage AI for real-world solutions to help TxDOT employees and partners deliver better services to the traveling public.

The agency will leverage AI for real-world solutions to help TxDOT employees and partners deliver better services to the traveling public. Unlocking workforce potential: AI will reduce demands on employees from routine and manual tasks, enabling them to focus on higher-value work and innovation.

AI will reduce demands on employees from routine and manual tasks, enabling them to focus on higher-value work and innovation. Ensuring security: Incorporates security and data privacy safeguards to protect the agency while also keeping humans in the loop with all AI processes.

TxDOT notes the AI implementation roadmap in the Strategic Plan outlines a structured approach to adopting AI responsibly, emphasizing governance, transparency, human accountability and adherence to the highest ethical and security and data privacy standards. TxDOT has developed an acceptable use of AI policy and established an AI risk management workgroup that will identify, assess and manage the risks associated with AI systems and projects.

“Incorporating AI into our IT infrastructure allows us to not only drive innovation but also prioritize transparency, security and roadway safety,” said TXDOT Chief Information Officer Anh Selissen. “By leveraging AI, we can enhance the efficiency of our business processes and transportation systems while ensuring that the solutions we deploy are secure, transparent and designed to increase the safety of the traveling public.”

TxDOT says it will continue to collaborate with technology partners and stakeholders to explore new AI applications that benefit both operations and the traveling public.