Citilink introduces Token Transit mobile validators on buses, partners with Equans to implement its NAVINEO CAD/AVL solution

Citilink has introduced Token Transit mobile validators on its buses, which provide riders with seamless, contactless mobile payment options via the Token Transit app. Once installed, the app enables riders to purchase fares and scan a QR code with the validator on board the bus. Citilink notes the Token Transit app removes the need for riders to carry cash or paper tickets, provides opportunities for future discounts and pay-as-you-go flexibility and makes for a more efficient boarding and transit experience overall. The Token Transit app is available on the App Store or Google Play, as well as the Citilink website.

“These new validators make our mission possible by making our rides easier and more equitable for our community,” said Citilink General Manager and CEO John Metzinger. “These innovative validators are easy to use and are more efficient for our riders. We are excited to join cities across the country in modernizing public transit with contactless mobile payments.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Citilink to bring cutting-edge validation to their riders,” said Token Transit Co-Founder and CEO Morgan Kikuchi-Conbere. “Our Token Transit validators provide every rider with a simple and reliable purchase and boarding experience.”

In addition to the Token Transit mobile validators on its buses, Citilink is partnering with Equans to implement its NAVINEO Computer Aided Dispatch/Automatic Vehicle Location (CAD/AVL) solution, anticipated for summer 2025. The NAVINEO CAD/AVL solution will contribute an important system enhancement to Citilink's existing fleet, as it aims to improve dispatch efficiency and data reliability, optimize transit operations and provide real-time information to all passengers. The system will offer Citilink comprehensive data reporting features, among which will be insights into ridership at individual stops, on-time performance and analysis of run times.

Citilink says the CAD/AVL solution will help enhance its planning and scheduling processes, ultimately leading to greater operational efficiency. By analyzing the differences between scheduled and actual run times, Citilink will be able to make informed adjustments to its schedules, aligning them more closely with real-world conditions and improving overall service efficiency. The agency notes the solutions also enhance the experience for riders, allowing them to keep track of real-time bus arrival and plan their trips more effectively.

“Equans is proud to support Citilink in its effort to provide a high-quality service and deliver accurate real-time information to passengers across the Fort Wayne area,” said Equans Director of Business Development Kilian Ollivier. “This is an exciting project for Equans’ first contract in the state of Indiana.”

“We are thrilled to work with Equans and provide these innovative new technologies to our riders and staff,” said Citilink COO Pam Schieber. “This new system will enhance operational efficiencies so we can best serve our community and provide us critical support and resources when we have the opportunity to expand our routes and services even further.”