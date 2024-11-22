Hampton Roads Transit installs Wi-Fi across all modes of public transportation

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) has installed free Wi-Fi on all of its public transportation systems, including buses and trolleys, light-rail cars and ferries.

“Most of our transit has offered wireless internet connection for over a year but we’re now pleased to offer this free service on every bus, trolley, light-rail car and ferry,” said HRT Chief Information and Technology Officer Michael A. Price Sr. “With Wi-Fi, our customers can catch up with work while riding, browse the internet, check schedules or just stay connected no matter what mode of transit they’re on.”

HRT notes the installation of free Wi-Fi across all modes of its system is part of technology enhancements that include 5G routers to support upgraded video surveillance on every vehicle and prepare for future mobile transit passes. The agency notes that once on board, riders can use their mobile devices to search for HRT Wi-Fi in their settings.

Wi-Fi installation and retrofits began in September 2023 and finished over the summer. HRT notes all new buses are delivered to the agency with Wi-Fi capability already installed.