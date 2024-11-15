Jawnt releases interactive mapping tool for transportation leaders

Jawnt has released an interactive mapping tool, Jawnt Maps, that helps human resources and transportation leaders measure and improve their organization's commuter benefits program.

Jawnt partnered with Transit and Walk Score to bring together three previously unconnected data sources into the Jawnt Maps tool:

Commuter benefits enrollment data: Whether it's the local transit system, bikeshare or parking, Jawnt knows which benefits are being used and by which employees. Organization locations: Jawnt Maps visualizes commuting patterns across all types of organizations – from a campus with employees across dozens of buildings to a national franchise with hundreds of locations. Transportation infrastructure: From public bus and rail lines to an organization's own parking garages and shuttles, Jawnt Maps illustrates how nearby transportation systems can better serve a team.

"Commuter benefits programs have the potential to transform the well-being of our commuters and our environment but only if administrators are equipped with the right tools," said Jawnt CEO Jeff Stade. "Jawnt Maps is just one of the many ways we're working to modernize the commuter benefits space, and we're excited about how our clients are using data to get more transportation to more people."

"At Transit, our mission is to make life better without a car. Employers have a huge role to play in making it simple for their employees to get to work, and Jawnt Maps makes it easy for them to take charge," said Transit Chief Business Officer David Block-Schachter. "Transit's API allows Jawnt to bring our industry-leading real-time information about public transit directly into its platform, then pair it with employer commuter benefits data. This powerful combo makes a real difference for Jawnt's clients and helps even more people to commute without a car."

In February, Jawnt unveiled the Jawnt Pass, a physical and digital commuter debit card that allows employees to use pre-tax dollars for transit or parking expenses anywhere in the U.S.

To expand universal access to sustainable transportation, Jawnt has bundled the Jawnt Maps product into its existing platform for organizations.