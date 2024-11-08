Verizon Business activates more than 740 new fixed wireless access lines on TriMet systems

Verizon Business has activated more than 740 new fixed wireless access (FWA) lines on TriMet systems.

The agency uses mobile data to support many key technologies, including allowing riders to pay fares using their mobile wallet or contactless payment card and providing connectivity and information to transit operators. In collaboration with regional traffic agency partners, TriMet is using mobile data to pioneer cloud-based transit signal priority that improves traffic flow efficiency, speeding up buses without causing delays for drivers, cyclists or pedestrians while improving safety and reducing carbon emissions.

TriMet plans to use its enhanced mobile data in the future to further improve system performance and security.

The company says the activation of the new FWA lines represents a continuation of an already strong relationship between Verizon Business and TriMet. Verizon Business notes it is the exclusive critical connectivity provider for the agency.