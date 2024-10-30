Captur partners with Veo to bring Captur’s AI-parking assist to Veo across U.S.

Captur and Veo will bring Captur’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-parking assist to Veo’s 50-plus markets across the U.S. To improve parking management and compliance, Veo and Captur have integrated Captur’s AI technology into the end-of-ride process within the Veo app. Upon completing their trip, riders must take a photo showing that their vehicle is properly parked. The AI then verifies in real -time whether the vehicle meets local parking regulations, only allowing the rider to end their trip once the vehicle is parked correctly.

In November, Veo will activate Captur’s innovative parking technology in Washington, D.C., New York, College Park, Md.,/the University of Maryland, West Lafayette, Ind., and Purdue University and Veo’s home base of Santa Monica, Calif.

"For shared mobility to truly thrive, the industry must ensure that sidewalks remain clear and accessible for everyone. On the operator side, that requires image-based compliance workflows. Previously, that was extremely complex and costly for operators to manage. With our partnership, Veo can now verify parking before ending the ride with no manual intervention. We’re thrilled to partner with Veo, whose commitment to inclusive urban mobility and accessibility makes them the ideal ally in rolling this technology out across the nation,” said Charlotte Bax, founder and CEO, Captur.

“Veo has always been committed to working with our city and university partners to ensure responsible and orderly parking, and through our work with the disability community, we’ve seen firsthand that it is critical to keep sidewalks clear and accessible,” said Veo co-founder and CEO Candice Xie. “Captur’s ability to harness AI to deliver on this commitment in a scalable manner is a game changer. We hope that the rest of the industry will follow suit and adopt this technology, ensuring that micromobility continues to grow in a way that benefits all members of our communities.”

Captur’s visual assistance using AI ensures that only compliant images are captured, enabling businesses to scale without compromising on quality. For micromobility, Captur uses edge models and AI that can adapt to any local parking regulations or vehicle type. Veo says users often find the experience “faster than taking a photo” with better performance than GPS alone, especially in dense cities with low signal. In addition to improving parking compliance, cities and operators can use the resulting data to pinpoint locations where parking infrastructure improvements are needed to maintain accessible and inclusive public spaces.

Veo notes Captur’s AI parking compliance tool, paired with continued investment in micromobility parking infrastructure and complete streets design, paves the way for a more organized, accessible, and sustainable future for micromobility. As Captur and Veo roll out this AI-powered parking compliance tool, both companies say they are confident that the partnership will reduce instances of mis-parked vehicles and set a new standard for responsible fleet management.