City of San Marcos unveils SMTX Go

The city of San Marcos, Texas, has unveiled SMTX Go, a new web-based platform designed to help residents, students and visitors easily access real-time information on traffic conditions and multi-modal transportation options.

SMTX Go is a comprehensive map that brings together critical transportation resources in one user-friendly interface. From real-time bus tracking to live traffic camera feeds, the city notes SMTX Go provides up-to-date data, allowing users to make informed decisions while navigating the city.

"Our aim is to give residents and visitors the tools they need to navigate the city efficiently, whether they are walking, biking, riding a bus or using scooters," said City of San Marcos Director of Public Works Sabas Avila. "SMTX Go provides a complete, real-time snapshot of the transportation options available so users can make the best choice for their trip."

Key features of SMTX Go include real-time bus tracking, railroad crossing closures, live traffic camera video feeds, spin scooter locations, flashing traffic signal statuses, sidewalk locations and closure updates, bike lane locations and closure updates, low water crossing closures, electric vehicle charging station locations and Waze traffic conditions and incident reports.

Developed initially by the city's Public Works Department to manage vehicular traffic, the city notes SMTX Go was adapted to support a wide range of transportation modes to include not only vehicular data, but also information for walking, biking, scooters and public transit.