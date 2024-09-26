Amtrak launches new integration with Google to support more sustainable transportation choices

Amtrak has partnered with Google to provide travelers with more sustainable transportation options when searching for intercity travel. Through a newly launched, direct data integration, travelers using Google will now be able to view the most up-to-date Amtrak departure times, trip durations and fares directly on the Google Search results page. Amtrak’s new integration with Google also means that once customers select a train, they can click through to Amtrak.com to complete the booking for their chosen itinerary without needing to re-enter their trip details.

Amtrak information will appear in Google search results when a user indicates they are considering rail travel between two Amtrak destinations. As part of this integration, Google will also show train suggestions when travelers look for flights on Google Search or Google Flights, helping people consider more sustainable options when deciding how to get from A to B.

“One of the biggest impacts we can make towards climate change is shifting the way people get around,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “As we continue offering services that motivate people to shift out of cars and planes into trains, we are thrilled that this integration makes it even easier for users to find rail options for their travel needs while also potentially lowering their carbon emissions.”