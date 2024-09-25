SEPTA rolls out new parking kiosks in partnership with Flowbird

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has partnered with Flowbird Group to enhance parking for commuters across the agency’s extensive regional rail network. Less than three months after awarding the contract, SEPTA began introducing Flowbird’s advanced parking payment systems across its commuter lots, offering thousands of daily commuters a seamless and modernized parking experience.

With approximately 25,000 parking spaces spread across SEPTA’s 138 facilities — including 87 paid surface lots and three garages — this new system aims to make parking more convenient and efficient for the large number of commuters who rely on SEPTA’s rail services each day.

The new parking payment system includes:

SEPTA Park app (Powered by Flowbird): This white-labeled app will allow users to pay for parking directly from their mobile devices, receive reminders when time is about to expire and extend their parking time remotely. The app’s map-based interface integrates with navigation tools to guide users to their preferred parking locations and enhance on-the-go convenience.

Pay-by-Text: Commuters can also opt for Flowbird’s Pay-by-Text feature – a simple, web-based payment method. After parking, the user sends a text to the number displayed on the pay station or parking sign at their parking location. Once they receive a secure link, they may input their payment information.

Solar-Powered Smart Parking kiosks: SEPTA will also begin installing over 180 Flowbird solar-powered smart parking kiosks with full-color 9.7” touchscreens, offering an accessible, tablet-like experience for users. These kiosks, compliant with ADA standards, accept coins, debit or credit cards and contactless payment (Apple, Google, Samsung Pay), streamlining the payment process for all commuters.

Back-office management suite: Flowbird’s back-office management suite provides immediate in-depth reporting of all SEPTA meter and mobile transactions, making it easier to manage the parking system in real time, while making data-driven decisions for the future.

Enforcement and citation: Flowbird has also partnered with Park Loyalty and Risetek Global to implement a comprehensive enforcement and citation management system, combining License Plate Recognition (LPR) Handhelds and occupancy cameras.

The new parking system is an upgrade to SEPTA’s parking infrastructure, aligning with its efforts to modernize and improve the overall commuter experience. The partnership with Flowbird supports SEPTA’s mission to streamline parking management and offer more flexible payment options for the thousands of commuters who park daily in SEPTA regional rail lots.

“This partnership with SEPTA underscores our dedication to delivering innovative, user-centric solutions that simplify mobility,” said Benoit Reliquet, president, Flowbird America. “We are excited to contribute to a more sustainable and efficient daily commute in the Philadelphia region, while aligning with SEPTA’s vision for a connected parking and transportation system.”

The new parking kiosks are gradually being rolled out and will be followed up with six commuter lots introduced to the new system every two workdays over seven weeks. This phased rollout is expected to be completed by Nov. 7, 2024, ensuring a smooth transition for all commuters.