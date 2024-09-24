Luminator Technology Group to showcase its RoadRunner Pro video system at APTA Transform Conference Sept. 30

Luminator Technology Group (Luminator) will be exhibiting its RoadRunner Pro video system at the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) TRANSform Conference on Sept. 30 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

The company says the new mobile video system has been redefined to have cutting-edge capabilities and a user-friendly design, paired with Luminator’s mSET software. The RoadRunner Pro offers a range of features designed specifically for the transit market, providing customers with flexibility and enhanced durability. The on-board system supports up to 24 camera channels with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and is backward compatible. The new features include:

High-quality 4K video streams, ensuring high quality video is available for reviewing critical incidents.

The Road Runner Pro supports up to 12 channels of analog HD and 12 channels of digital IP camera and up to 23 channels of audio input, providing robust video/audio capabilities.

Five-year warranty on the DVR and a two-year warranty on the rest of the system.

AI capabilities include ADAS support, driver behaviors, blind spot detection and object detection (wheelchair vs bicycle vs stroller).

Supporting complete fleets of all vehicle types, the system is equipped with an eight-core processor and a neural network inference engine for intelligent algorithm applications.

Designed and manufactured specifically for transit applications, the RoadRunner Pro is designed to deliver seamless, high-performance management for multiple transit applications.

Fully compatible with Luminator’s INFOtransit systems. Luminator says leveraging the AI capabilities of this open platform solution can lead to the development of smarter transit systems that optimize real-time conditions and provide timely updates.

“We are excited to bring RoadRunner Pro to the market,” said Luminator Commercial Vice President of North America Daria van Engelen. “Used either individually or combined with our mSET software, this solution represents our commitment to innovation and we believe it will significantly enhance the mobile video experience for our customers’ needs - whether that’s for advanced video analytics, networking options or video accessibility.”

The RoadRunner Pro will be available starting October 2024.