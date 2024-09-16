Transit Workforce Center launches interactive map that displays registered apprenticeship programs at U.S. transit agencies.

The Transit Workforce Center (TWC) has launched a new interactive map, which displays registered apprenticeship programs and mentorship programs at U.S. transit agencies. The tool provides an engaging way to explore how apprenticeship and mentorship programs are being adopted and implemented as an effective workforce development strategy in American transit.

“Apprenticeship is a powerful tool for building a skilled and resilient transit workforce,” said Xinge Wang, deputy director of the International Transportation Learning Center (ITLC), which operates TWC. “This map highlights the growth of these programs and offers a valuable resource for agencies and unions committed to investing in their workforce and improving their skills.”

The interactive map features a user-friendly interface that displays a variety of relevant information about the programs and transit agencies featured, gathered from national databases and with the assistance of transit unions and agencies. Each map point links to a registered program’s apprenticeship standards, as well as a link to workforce data from TWC’s Transit Workforce Data Dashboard, specifically the Agency Explorer page that TWC says paints a picture of worker demographics. Additionally, the data points contain links to articles and other resources related to a particular program, such as union and transit agency news releases, TWC videos, webinars, and blog posts and local media reports.

“Apprenticeship and mentorship programs are extremely effective strategies for transit agencies seeking to build a sustainable career pipeline and ensure they have a well-trained workforce,” said Karitsa Holdzkom, senior policy analyst, ITLC. “Our new map showing transit mentorship and registered apprenticeship programs provides transit agencies and other partners with an easy way to find examples that will inspire the creation of future programs and facilitates interaction and sharing throughout the industry.”

The interactive map is one of several continually updated resources from TWC, the Federal Transit Administration’s technical assistance center for workforce development, as TWC works to support the industry and its stakeholders in addressing workforce challenges.

The interactive map can be found here.