Volvo Buses to partner with Optibus, Stoneridge to advance digital service offerings

Volvo Buses has entered into two partnerships with digital transport solutions providers: Optibus and Stoneridge. The partnerships will help Volvo Buses utilize digital services to encourage the development of efficient and sustainable people transportation.

“Our strategy is to create partnerships with companies at the forefront of digital development that will further strengthen our connected services offer. Both Optibus and Stoneridge today have solutions that will improve our customers’ businesses,” said Vinicius Gaensly, business development and partnerships director at Volvo Buses.

The Optibus solution is a cloud-native, end-to-end operating system for all public transportation management needs, encompassing everything from planning and scheduling to real-time depot operations and sharing information with drivers and passengers.

“Optibus’ software solution is an excellent complement to Volvo Buses’ connected services offering. We see great opportunities to leverage vehicle data to further enhance the value brought to clients, including better operational insights and an easier way of planning more sustainable, efficient services,” said Amos Haggiag, CEO and co-founder of Optibus.

Stoneridge’s fuel advice solution utilizes vehicle generated data and applies artificial intelligence to proactively support and assist operators to reduce fuel consumption. It works by providing system generated suggestions for more eco-friendly driver actions without the need to manually process and analyze data. The solution is created together with Volvo Buses and customers.

“Through artificial intelligence, Stoneridge’s solution provides predictive insights to operators about their drivers and fleets performance, allowing for more efficient and intelligent decision making,” said Caetano Ferraiolo, president, Stoneridge Brazil Division.

“Leveraging partnerships is an integral part of our vision to be the most desired and successful provider of sustainable people transport solutions. By driving collaboration and partnerships with leading digital providers like Optibus and innovative industry actors like Stoneridge, we can support our customers’ transformation into connected and sustainable people transport solutions,” said Marcus Anemo, head of business development and partnerships at Volvo Buses.