Lochner, Praedico to partner on digital twin and asset management solutions for North American rail clients

Lochner, a provider of infrastructure planning and engineering service, and technolgy company Praedico are working together to provide digital twin and asset management solutions for passenger and freight rail clients across North America.

Praedico software platform integrates operational data and asset management information. By aggregating, organizing and managing the static, spatial and live data for all rail assets, Praedico creates a data-driven digital rail network. The platform allows the progression from reactive maintenance to a predictive or AI-driven approach, maximizing efficiency, optimizing capacity and increasing availability.

For rail asset and maintenance managers, having a digital twin of the entire network provides visibility into the performance of infrastructure assets – from the big picture to the smallest detail – with the ability to monitor and compare the performance of tracks, stations and rolling stock.

"What differentiates Praedico in the marketplace is their deep railway domain knowledge," said Lochner Transit and Rail Market Director Gary Thomas. "With their digital twin solution, they have set a new standard of railway asset management and maintenance across light rail, commuter rail, subways, intercity and high-speed passenger rail and freight rail networks."

Added Praedico CEO Marc Maathuis, "We are thrilled to partner with Lochner, combining our trusted expertise in the transit and rail industry. This collaboration brings together rail professionals who truly understand the market and are committed to delivering outcome-focused solutions."

Gary Thomas and Praedico's COO Lewis Hillman will be attending the American Public Transportation Association's (APTA) Rail Conference in Cleveland, Ohio, June 2-5, 2024.