USDOT issues RFI on incorporating AI into transportation applications

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Advanced Research Projects Agency - Infrastructure (ARPA-I) has put out a Request for Information (RFI) to seek input on the potential applications of artificial intelligence (AI) across all modes of transportation, as well as emerging challenges and opportunities in creating and deploying AI technologies.

The RFI is pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14110 of Oct. 30, 2023, entitled “Safe, Secure and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence.”

The questions in the RFI are:

What are the relevant current or near-term applications of AI in transportation? What are the future potential opportunities in transportation that AI can facilitate? What are the current or future challenges of AI in transportation, including risks presented by the use of AI in transportation and potential barriers to its responsible adoption? What are the opportunities, challenges and risks of AI related to autonomous mobility ecosystems, including software-defined AI enhancements? Comment on any other considerations relevant to the development, challenges and opportunities of AI in transportation that have not been included in the questions above.

“AI has the potential to transform transportation and mobility in the future, just as it will transform our society and economy," said Dr. Robert C. Hampshire, deputy assistant secretary for research and technology and chief scientist at USDOT. "As a result, there is tremendous promise for AI in transportation, but also peril if it is misapplied. ARPA-I would like to hear from a broad range of stakeholders on how AI can assist USDOT in developing the future of mobility that is safer, more efficient and lower emitting while improving equity and access to all.”

Written submissions must be received by July 2, 2024.