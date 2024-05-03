Amtrak issues two RFIs to advance Wi-Fi along NEC

Two Requests for Information (RFI) have been issued by Amtrak to support its high speed Wi-Fi connectivity along the 450-mile Northeast Corridor (NEC) from Washington, D.C., to Boston, Mass. The RFIs mark progress towards advancing the onboard digital experience as the company delivers a new era of rail.

The two RFIs include the following requests:

Amtrak is seeking partners to design, deploy and operate a fiber optics and wireless network that improves onboard passenger Wi-Fi, network connectivity and other use-cases. A Request for Proposals may be issued to design and build a new high-capacity fiber optic cable along the route.

Amtrak continues to transform the customer Wi-Fi digital experience to improve connection, network reliability, stability and faster access with: