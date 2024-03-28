TTC selects GIRO's HASTUS for applications upgrade

Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has selected GIRO’s HASTUS software as part of its plans to upgrade its transit applications.

"Working with an organization that operates as a partner and can support us in the process of upgrading our applications was of the utmost importance to the TTC," said Asif Patel, senior director – solutions delivery, TTC. “We’re delighted to be partnering with GIRO and to be adopting HASTUS, a software package that delivers integrated and flexible solutions.”

Following a thorough tendering process, TTC chose GIRO’s HASTUS solution to increase operational efficiency, as well as enhance the employee experience.

“We’re proud to join forces with the TTC, a flagship organization and a model in North America and around the world," said Francis Demers, senior director – Australia and Canada, GIRO "Once again, an important factor was our teams’ abilities and leading-edge expertise when it comes to implementing innovative technology solutions for public transit in major cities across the globe.”