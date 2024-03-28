  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Advertise
  • Contact Us
  • Supplier's Directory
    1. Technology

    TTC selects GIRO's HASTUS for applications upgrade

    March 28, 2024
    GIRO will provide TTC with its HASTUS software and applications package to increase efficiency within the agency's system.
    Related To: GIRO Inc.
    TTC
    TTC electric bus.
    TTC electric bus.
    TTC electric bus.
    TTC electric bus.
    TTC electric bus.
    TTC electric bus.

    Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has selected GIRO’s HASTUS software as part of its plans to upgrade its transit applications. 

    "Working with an organization that operates as a partner and can support us in the process of upgrading our applications was of the utmost importance to the TTC," said Asif Patel, senior director – solutions delivery, TTC. “We’re delighted to be partnering with GIRO and to be adopting HASTUS, a software package that delivers integrated and flexible solutions.”  

    Following a thorough tendering process, TTC chose GIRO’s HASTUS solution to increase operational efficiency, as well as enhance the employee experience.

    “We’re proud to join forces with the TTC, a flagship organization and a model in North America and around the world," said Francis Demers, senior director – Australia and Canada, GIRO "Once again, an important factor was our teams’ abilities and leading-edge expertise when it comes to implementing innovative technology solutions for public transit in major cities across the globe.” 

     

    TTC
    348470846_477529871206871_449093122316039547_n (1).jpg
    348470846_477529871206871_449093122316039547_n (1).jpg
    348470846_477529871206871_449093122316039547_n (1).jpg
    348470846_477529871206871_449093122316039547_n (1).jpg
    348470846_477529871206871_449093122316039547_n (1).jpg
    Toronto Transit Commission (TTC)
    Ttc Logo 11150111
    Ttc Logo 11150111
    Ttc Logo 11150111
    Ttc Logo 11150111
    Ttc Logo 11150111