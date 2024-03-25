  • Subscribe
    1. Technology

    ABC Companies, Martin Energy form partnership to offer microgrid and power solutions

    March 25, 2024
    ABC Companies has partnered with Martin Energy to offer more efficient microgrid and power storage solutions for customers work on adaptable electrification and mobility projects.
    Martin Energy Group offers engines for stationary and mobile charging applications. Each engine can be housed in a stationary weatherproof enclosure or mounted on a trailer, providing flexible options for mobile energy needs. The company says this is especially beneficial for customers requiring adaptable solutions for electrification and mobility projects.

    The partnership will leverage Martin Energy Group's suite of power generation solutions to offer  engines that can operate on natural gas or propane providing flexibility and adaptability in energy generation. 