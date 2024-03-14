CDTA introduces TransDASH performance monitoring platform.

The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) is introducing a new online platform that enables transit customers and the community to see how the agency performs and the value it delivers to the Capital Region community.

The system, called TransDASH, can be found on CDTA’s website and displays the agency’s past and current performance data in several areas relating to customer value, community value and taxpayer value. Several metrics in each category measure how well CDTA is performing. The platform is linked to a national dashboard system, enabling CDTA to benchmark its performance against other public transit agencies across the country. The comparative analysis contributes to a broader understanding of the agency's strengths and areas for improvement on a national scale.

“It is important for CDTA to uphold our commitment to deliver a high-quality customer experience and value to the community that relies on us to provide responsible oversight of the operations of a vital community asset,” said CDTA CEO, Carm Basile. “This dashboard offers a transparent and accessible way for our customers and the community at large to assess our performance and hold us accountable for delivering on our promises. This information works hand-in-hand with typical operating measurements like ridership and revenue recovery to provide a birds-eye view of CDTA, our operations and the value that we bring to the Capital Region economy.”

Dashboard users can navigate through the platform to review data related to customer satisfaction, connectivity, access and other critical aspects of the transit experience. The dashboard is designed to be intuitive, allowing both frequent and occasional users to access relevant information effortlessly.

CDTA says a notable feature of the dashboard is its integration with regularly scheduled updates. The system is frequently updated with the agency’s latest performance data, ensuring the information presented is reflective of the agency's ongoing efforts to deliver service quality.

“By sharing our performance metrics openly, customers, stakeholders and those who do not use public transit can review and understand how CDTA delivers value to the region,” Basile said.

TransDASH metrics align with feedback gathered by community and customer surveys conducted by CDTA asking for impressions on such service areas such as timeliness, cleanliness and safety, as well as about the agency’s contributions to the region’s economy, employment and environment.

The platform was developed by transit performance management experts at TransPro Consulting to provide public transit agencies across the nation with new dimensions for comprehensive performance evaluation beyond ridership, which traditionally has been the single metric of transit success.