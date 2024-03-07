Transit Technologies acquires TripShot

Transit Technologies has acquired TripShot, a fleet management software company. The acquisition will help to improve standards of transportation services and fleet management by further integrating technology solutions into Transit Technologies' comprehensive mobility platform.

"This is more than a strategic expansion; it's a leap towards a future where transit is more efficient, reliable and inclusive," said Gerry Leonard, CEO, Transit Technologies. "By integrating this advanced platform, we are not just streamlining operations; we're setting new benchmarks for what transit systems can achieve. We are very excited about the ability of TripShot to add significant value to Transit Technologies' expansive technology platforms serving over 3,000 clients worldwide today."

TripShot, founded in Silicon Valley in 2008, will integrate an enhanced product set into Transit Technologies' suite of AI-powered SaaS mobility solutions, improving the company's ability to serve, connect and optimize public and private transit networks.

"Today is a fantastic day for TripShot clients, partners and staff," said Wayne Lewis, co-founder and CEO of TripShot. "Together, Transit Technologies and TripShot take the next big step executing our shared vision of driving innovation in the transportation space and realizing mobility for all. I'm enormously proud of the TripShot team whose grit, experience and skill has brought us to this proud moment. With the tremendous know-how and resources of Transit Technologies, we look forward to expanding the reach, capability and value of our leading mobility solutions."