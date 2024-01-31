SDI Presence acquires three new contracts in California

SDI Presence LLC (SDI) has aquired three new contacts for managed services in California.

The cities of San Marino and La Verne, Calif., as well as Livermore Almador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA), selected SDI to plan, implement and manage their technology environment to support the departments in delivering their IT services.

At the city of San Marino, SDI will be providing managed services covering all city departments, including police and fire, along with virtual CIO services as part of the contract.

SDI will be implementing managed services for the city of La Verne, including virtual CIO, to supplement the existing IT staff—covering all city departments, including police and fire. SDI has already migrated the city to Office 365 and implemented a full disaster recovery plan including cloud.

LAVTA is contracted with SDI for a managed services contract with potential for cloud projects. SDI's IT expertise will contribute to the agency's mission of providing equal access to a variety of safe, affordable and reliable public transportation choices, increasing the mobility and improving the quality of life of their riders.

"As SDI continues to grow in the west, key wins like these underscore the importance of technology in delivering services to citizens and businesses. Ensuring reliable, secure, robust and a highly available technology environment is critical," says Terry Hackelman, SVP of SLED-West for SDI. "By leveraging our expertise in leading technologies, we can help organizations optimize their operations and achieve their digital transformation goals."