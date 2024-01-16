ETA Transit deploys onboard infotainment system for VRT

ETA Transit Systems (ETA) has successfully deployed its onboard infotainment system for Valley Regional Transit (VRT) in Boise, Idaho. The advancement will help to elevate passenger experience with the use of intelligent transit technology.

Key features of the onboard infotainment system include:

Real-time transit information: Passengers can stay informed about bus schedules, routes and arrival times in real-time, ensuring a more predictable and convenient travel experience.

Passengers can stay informed about bus schedules, routes and arrival times in real-time, ensuring a more predictable and convenient travel experience. Infotainment content: The system offers a variety of real-time data feeds, including RSS feeds, weather and news, providing passengers with an engaging journey.

The system offers a variety of real-time data feeds, including RSS feeds, weather and news, providing passengers with an engaging journey. Interactive maps: Geolocation-enabled interactive maps help passengers track their journey progress, making navigation through the transit system more intuitive.

Geolocation-enabled interactive maps help passengers track their journey progress, making navigation through the transit system more intuitive. Emergency alerts and notifications: In case of emergencies or important announcements, the system delivers instant alerts and notifications to keep passengers informed and safe.

In case of emergencies or important announcements, the system delivers instant alerts and notifications to keep passengers informed and safe. Integrated next stop announcements: The infotainment system seamlessly integrates with the existing onboard announcements system

The infotainment system seamlessly integrates with the existing onboard announcements system Accessibility features: Designed with accessibility in mind, the system includes integrated onboard announcements that synchronize next stop information by aligning onboard audio and display text

Designed with accessibility in mind, the system includes integrated onboard announcements that synchronize next stop information by aligning onboard audio and display text Enhance data accessibility: The project aims to increase data availability to the city's operations, thereby improving transit management, service planning and reporting

"We are thrilled to commemorate our three-year anniversary with VRT. Our collaboration underscores our ongoing commitment to enhancing the passenger experience and transforming public transportation into a more connected and enjoyable journey," said John Maglio, president at ETA Transit Systems.

"Our latest onboard infotainment system, in synergy with ETA’s innovative CAD/AVL system, revolutionizes the way our riders receive information,” said VRT CEO Elaine Clegg. “It offers our customers the convenience of real-time bus tracking, schedule updates and essential announcements.”