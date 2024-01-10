Boingo Wireless equips Las Vegas Convention Center Station with first public deployment of Wi-Fi 7 service

Boingo Wireless has deployed its first Wi-Fi 7 network at a public venue. The network is live at the Las Vegas Monorail Boingo Station at the Las Vegas Convention Center and will be on display during the Consumer Electronics Show CES at the Boingo Innovation Center Jan. 9 through Jan. 12.

Wi-Fi 7 is the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology that expands upon the characteristics of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E. Boingo’s Wi-Fi 7 offering is designed to improve wireless performance and minimize coverage gaps with extreme speeds, low latency and increased capacity for an exceptional user experience and to power connected devices and demanding applications.

Wi-Fi 7 doubles network bandwidth for the benefit of reliability and enhances the speed of Wi-Fi 6 with peak rates exceeding 40 Gbps. Wi-Fi 7 also enhances energy efficiency, lowering overall power usage and features enhanced WPA3 security protocols, offering robust authentication and encryption tools.

“Boingo is proud to lead the charge in launching the world’s first Wi-Fi 7 network at a public venue, unlocking a new era of reliable, secure Wi-Fi connectivity for high-trafficked, diverse enterprise environments including airports, transit stations, hotels, casinos, stadiums, hospitals and military bases,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “CES and Las Vegas have been home to groundbreaking technology unveilings and Boingo is excited to contribute to that list with this inaugural Wi-Fi 7 deployment.”

The launch of Wi-Fi 7 at a Las Vegas mass transit station builds upon Boingo’s commitment to moving Las Vegas forward through wireless innovation. At last year’s CES, the Boingo opened the Boingo Innovation Center next to the Las Vegas Convention Center to serve as a testing ground for 5G and Wi-Fi 7 applications. Boingo also is expanding 5G connectivity on the Las Vegas strip with new world-class wireless networks at Dream Las Vegas.

Boingo’s Wi-Fi 7 deployment adds to its wireless firsts, including launching the first commercial DAS network, first Passpoint network, first CBRS airport private network and first Wi-Fi 6 network at an airport.

AI-driven RUCKUS R770 enterprise-class Wi-Fi 7 access points (APs) were utilized for Boingo’s deployment.