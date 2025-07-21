TransLink frontline workers wearing ‘hello’ pins to improve accessibility and inclusion

More than 150 frontline transit workers across the TransLink system are now wearing pins that say “hello” in various languages to let customers know which languages they speak in addition to English.

The agency says the initiative will enable customers to ask for help in their preferred language, improving accessibility and inclusion in the overall transit experience. According to TransLink, the program currently includes more than 40 languages, and participation continues to grow as more staff join the program. Participants are from TransLink, Coast Mountain Bus Company and the BC Rapid Transit Company.

“It can be difficult to ask for help when you don’t speak the local language,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “These language pins help create a more welcoming environment for all customers and improve the transit experience for everyone who rides our system.”

The program complements other multilingual resources offered by TransLink, including:

Customer information support in more than 300 languages

Access Transit customer care in more than 300 languages

Travel training videos on YouTube in English, Cantonese, French, Mandarin, Punjabi, Ukrainian and English Described Video

Sessions for seniors, newcomers and people with disabilities in more than 11 languages

Additional languages available upon request through community organizations

TransLink notes that according to the 2021 Statistics Canada census, more than 27 percent of metro Vancouver families speak a language other than English or French at home. The census also highlights the region’s diverse population, with approximately 170 different languages spoken throughout the area.