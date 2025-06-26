SEPTA awards Intersection nine-year contract to sell static and digital advertising

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has awarded Intersection a nine-year contract to sell static and digital advertising for the agency. SEPTA and Intersection have been partners since 2005, deploying hundreds of digital station platform screens and digital urban panels outside of station entrances across the SEPTA system.

In 2018, Intersection launched IxNConnect on the SEPTA system. IxNConnect is Intersection’s proprietary software platform that enables transit agencies to manage their digital display networks and customer communications across the entire system. SEPTA and Intersection have also created and deployed many multi-year, multi-million-dollar station naming rights and other long-term sponsorship deals across the transit system.

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with SEPTA for another nine years,” said Intersection President and COO Scott Goldsmith. “Together, we’ve brought innovative advertising solutions and real-time information to millions of riders across the Philadelphia region. This renewal reflects our shared commitment to enhancing the transit experience, supporting local communities and delivering value to advertisers. We’re excited to continue building the future of transit with SEPTA in one of the country’s most dynamic cities.”

Intersection has been the advertising partner for SEPTA since 2005, the city of Philadelphia bus shelters since 2015, PATCO since 2008 and Amtrak 30th Street Station since 2012.