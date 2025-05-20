SFMTA partners with CapMetro and CTA to launch Together We Go marketing campaign

What’s next?

SFMTA notes ridership feedback will be pivotal to shape the final phase of the campaign. According to the agency, Together We Go ads feature a QR code riders can scan to complete a survey to share their reaction to the campaign and answer a few questions about their use of public transit. The survey is also available on SFMTA’s website.

Now that the campaign has launched, SFMTA notes it will start monitoring its performance during the coming months. It will also compile and review the campaign surveys to understand which elements of the campaign resonate with riders. From there, the agency will produce a comprehensive report on the marketing campaign that the FTA will publish.

To wrap up the project, SFMTA says MIT will use a data model they developed to assess the impact the Together We Go campaign has upon ridership. Other transit agencies will be able to use the model to measure the impact of steps they take to boost ridership. The agency notes it can also use the results to inform projections around ridership.