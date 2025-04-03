San Diego MTS begins installing variable-message signs along Trolley Orange Line

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) began installing digital boards along the Trolley’s Orange Line that will provide passengers with important real-time messages about service. San Diego MTS says the variable-message signs (VMS) keep passengers informed about the next arriving trolleys, service disruptions, special events and more.

"As part of [San Diego] MTS’ ongoing commitment to enhance the rider experience, we’re ensuring riders have timely, accurate and easily accessible travel information using the latest technology," said San Diego MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilmember, District 3, Stephen Whitburn. "This important upgrade reinforces our dedication to providing high-quality public transit service for our community."

San Diego MTS notes the Orange Line VMS Replacement Project will provide greater display flexibility, enabling real-time trolley arrival updates, delivery of critical passenger notifications, special event information, public service announcements and more, significantly improving the agency’s ability to communicate in real-time with riders.

In total, the agency notes 78 digital signs will be installed at 19 trolley stations, spanning from the Arnele Avenue Trolley Station to the Courthouse Trolley Station. The installation at all stations is scheduled to be completed by the end of spring, with no impact on trolley operations.

San Diego MTS invested $2.3 million on the VMS project, which is funded in part by a 2022 Transit and Intercity Rail Program Award from the California State Transportation Agency. The Green, UC San Diego Blue and Copper Lines will also get VMS upgrades after the Orange Line is completed.

The agency partnered with Psomas, Global Display Solutions and Balfour Beatty Infrastructure, Inc. for the design, procurement and installation of the signs, respectively. San Diego MTS notes the VMS project will integrate the latest optical bonding technology, which will make the monitors more robust to withstand the weather and have an improved image quality when exposed to sunlight. Additionally, the updated technology allows for close monitoring of the whole unit, as well as individual and crucial components to ensure optimal performance.

According to San Diego MTS, the Orange Line track infrastructure will also be modernized this year to ensure a smoother and faster ride on its trolley network. The comprehensive state of good repair project aims to enhance the railroad signaling system between 32nd St. and Massachusetts stations along the Orange Line to increase train speeds; replace and upgrade grade crossing safety equipment; and reconstruct three new pedestrian grade crossings, in addition to upgrading lighting in MTS parking lots to energy efficient LED systems. The agency notes more details about other modernization projects will be made available in the coming months.