PRT rolls out ridership courtesy campaign across its fleet

Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) has rolled out a ridership courtesy campaign across its fleet of buses and light-rail vehicles. The campaign features a pickle, which the agency says the food has a connection with the city—from the H.J. Heinz Company’s “57 varieties” to the Picklesburgh festival that draws thousands to the city every summer.

“We’ve all had that ride—the one with the booming music, the seat-hogging commuter or the unexpected cloud of vape smoke,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “These might not be the biggest problems in the world, but they can definitely sour a trip. This campaign is a fun, lighthearted way to remind everyone that a little courtesy goes a long way.”

PRT notes the campaign’s messages were shaped by rider feedback gathered over the past year, pinpointing the most common frustrations on public transit. Designed in partnership with Red House Communications, the campaign features playful illustrations of animated food characters navigating everyday transit scenarios, making etiquette advice both memorable and entertaining.