Niagara Transit agrees to advertising partnership with PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

The Niagara Transit Commission (Niagara Transit) has agreed to an advertising partnership with PATTISON Outdoor Advertising that will allow PATTISON to manage and sell advertising space on transit vehicles and shelters across the Niagara, Ontario, region, covering communities including Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fort Erie, Port Colborne, Thorold, Grimsby, Pelham and Wainfleet.

Niagara Transit says the collaboration represents a significant step in providing businesses with a seamless, region-wide advertising platform while supporting the long-term sustainability of public transit.

"Since our formation in 2022, Niagara Transit has been focused on our strategic core values such as service excellence, customer focus and affordability. Partnering with PATTISON Outdoor allows us to work with an experienced and trusted advertising provider that shares our commitment to regional mobility and community engagement,” said Niagara Transit General Manager Carla Stout.

With the agreement, PATTISON Outdoor expands its presence in the Niagara Region, building on decades of experience managing transit shelter advertising in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Welland. With the addition of transit bus advertising, PATTISON says it is providing advertisers with new and expanded opportunities to connect with audiences across the region. PATTISON notes the partnership reinforces transit’s role as a valuable platform for economic growth, helping businesses reach customers in high-traffic, high-visibility locations.

"This agreement represents an exciting evolution of our work in Niagara. Having managed transit shelter advertising here for decades, we’re now able to offer businesses even more ways to connect with their audiences through transit bus advertising. This expansion allows us to support local businesses, transit users and the broader community in new and innovative ways. We look forward to working with Niagara Transit to deliver impactful advertising solutions that drive engagement and economic growth across the region,” said PATTISON Outdoor Advertising Director of Leasing and Legislation Nicholas Campney.

PATTISON says that under this agreement, advertisers will have access to a diverse range of transit advertising products designed to maximize brand exposure and engagement. PATTISON will offer advertising opportunities across Niagara Transit’s fleet of more than 180 transit vehicles, including conventional, microtransit and specialized transit buses. Available formats will include interior and exterior posters, with additional half-wrap and full-wrap advertising options expected to roll out in the future.

PATTISON notes 150 double-sided transit shelters featuring illuminated ad panels at street level will provide high-visibility placements throughout the region. As the transit network evolves, PATTISON says it will work closely with Niagara Transit to explore new advertising formats.