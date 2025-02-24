Champaign-Urbana MTD partnering with StreetMetrics to measure advertising on its fleet

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) is partnering with StreetMetrics to measure the impact of advertising on its fleet of 118 buses and 34 digital kiosks with precision, which was previously unavailable.

“Partnering with Champaign-Urbana MTD marks a major milestone in transit authorities,” said StreetMetrics Chief Revenue Officer Michael Steinberg. “By utilizing StreetMetrics’ platform, MTD can offer advertisers real-time insights into their campaign performance and deliver the level of transparency and accountability that today’s advertisers expect. We’re excited to work with MTD to set a new standard for transit advertising in the U.S.”

MTD says the partnership addresses a longstanding challenge in transit media: accurately measuring audience reach beyond ridership. Historically, the agency relied on ridership data, which only accounts for passengers. With StreetMetrics, MTD can quantify exposure to advertising assets across the broader community, delivering data that empowers advertisers to optimize their campaigns and achieve better results.

“StreetMetrics’ platform enables us to provide advertisers with advanced data that brings transit media on par with other formats like social media and billboards,” said MTD Managing Director and CEO Karl Gnadt. “This ensures our advertising solutions are competitively priced and deliver measurable value while also allowing us to better support organizations aiming to engage and inform our community.”

MTD notes the partnership enhances its ability to amplify important messages from community partners. With access to real-time measurement and impression data, the agency says the partners can fine-tune their outreach strategies to connect with more residents and make a greater impact.