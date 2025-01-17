TriMet extends partnership with Connectpoint® for continued signage and display services

TriMet has awarded Connectpoint® a second five-year contract to continue delivering real-time information through advanced digital signage at bus stops and stations. This partnership builds on five years of TriMet utilizing Connectpoint’s solar-powered ePaper displays and LED signage which was deployed across the agency's network, helping to keep TriMet passengers informed and connected.

Under the new contract, TriMet will expand its deployment of Connectpoint’s technology, including the Digital Bus Stop® (13” and 32” ePaper displays), Connectpoint LED and signage and the Falcon text-to-speech button. These solutions are powered by CPAM (Connectpoint Asset Management), the industry’s only cloud-based, device-agnostic content management system. CPAM provides comprehensive control over system health, power and content and can be accessed remotely from any mobile device for immediate updates and performance monitoring. Additionally, CPAM can seamlessly function as an emergency messaging system.

"At TriMet, we're committed to providing reliable, efficient and accessible public transportation," said TriMet Director of Customer Experience Nate Smith. "That means our riders should have confidence that their bus or train will arrive when they expect it. When we have to adjust service, it's important for them to be informed. Communicating clearly with riders builds trust and breaks down barriers to taking transit, making our system easier to use and welcoming to all."

According to TriMet, since 2020, the agency has installed over 450 solar-powered 13” ePaper displays throughout the Portland metro area, including high-traffic transit stops, hubs and city corridors. Additionally, the agency has installed over 325 LED signs that help to enhance communication along TriMet’s 15-mile Division Transit Project, connecting downtown Portland and Gresham, Ore., and along TriMet’s MAX Light Rail network.

Last year, TriMet and Connectpoint were the recipients of a 2024 Smart 20 Award, honoring the 20 most transformative smart city projects in the world alongside municipal communities, from Taiwan to Hong Kong, Canada and across the U.S.

“TriMet is a recognized leader in Smart City innovation, setting standards in service, connectivity and customer satisfaction,” said Connectpoint Rick Wood. “By deploying hundreds of Connectpoint’s real-time information displays, TriMet has fostered trust with riders, ensuring they stay informed about arrival times, service changes and emergency alerts. Mass transit is the backbone of any smart city and we are excited to support TriMet’s vision with our forward-thinking communication solutions.