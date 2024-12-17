MTC partners with Bay Area transit providers to implement Regional Mapping and Wayfinding project

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), along with other Bay Area transit agencies, is testing new transit maps at the El Cerrito del Norte Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station. The new transit maps are designed to help make transit journeys easier to understand for both existing and new riders by delivering information that is clear, predictable and familiar across service areas and county lines. A new, comprehensive regional transit map was also released to help riders discover key destinations they can reach on the Bay Area's bus, rail and ferry network

The evaluation period for the Regional Mapping and Wayfinding project began at the unveiling for the project Dec. 12. MTC and its transit partners invited Bay Area residents and visitors alike to share their thoughts about the test signs and maps now installed at the El Cerrito del Norte BART station. Several test prototype signs and other communication materials also will be installed at the Santa Rosa Transit Mall/Downtown Santa Rosa SMART station later this month.

The new maps and signs are part of the larger Regional Mapping and Wayfinding initiative that aims to make it easier to ride transit in the Bay Area.

“Transit in the Bay Area and elsewhere is still suffering the effects of the pandemic but these maps and signs are tangible examples of the work MTC and the transit agencies are doing together to make the Bay Area’s system simpler, easier to use and more affordable, "said MTC Regional Network Management Committee and Pleasant Hill City Councilmember and Vice chair Sue Noack. MTC notes public feedback will help inform the next stage of the project, in which the new maps and wayfinding materials are expected to be installed at seven additional locations across the Bay Area in 2025 and 2026.