MBTA launches bus stop signage pilot.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has launched a pilot program to redesign bus stop signs to improve their accessibility and findability. During the pilot period, which will last until May 3, 2024, the MBTA will host eight pop-up events at pilot bus stops to gather rider feedback. This bus stop signage pilot comes in advance of anticipated bus service changes throughout Boston, Mass., as part of the Bus Network Redesign (BNR) Program.

“As we begin this pilot of new sign designs for buses that are intended to improve our riders’ experience and provide clear information at bus stops, we are asking for public feedback to best ensure we are meeting your expectations,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “As we focus on delivering more reliable and frequent trips, information and communication is equally critical for both existing and future riders. Your input is invaluable as we embark on the first phase of Bus Network Redesign in December 2024. We look forward to seeing and hearing from everyone at any of the upcoming bus stop pop-up events.”

The signs will include the following:

Increased size: The sign’s width will increase from 12 to 14 inches to improve visibility.

The sign’s width will increase from 12 to 14 inches to improve visibility. Double-sided: The signs will be double-sided to make it easier to find bus information from both directions.

The signs will be double-sided to make it easier to find bus information from both directions. Improved legibility: The signs will include larger two-inch text and numbers to make them easier to read.

The signs will include larger two-inch text and numbers to make them easier to read. Frequent bus route symbol: The signs will include a clock symbol to indicate this bus stop serves one or more frequent bus routes.

BNR is a complete reimagining of Greater Boston's bus network that will better reflect the travel needs of the area and create a better experience for current and future bus riders. A new core network of frequent bus routes—operating every 15 minutes or better throughout the day—is the center of this redesign. The MBTA is implementing the new bus network in phases during the next five years.

In December 2024, the MBTA anticipates that Phase 1 bus service changes will be implemented throughout the communities of Chelsea, Everett, Revere, Malden, Somerville, Cambridge, and East Boston for Routes 86, 104, 109, 110, 116 and 117, including:

Changing six bus routes, increasing service by 60 percent on the north side

Increasing service frequency for four routes (Routes 104, 109, 110 and 116) to 15 minutes or less, all day, every day

New connections to the Red, Orange, Green and Blue lines

The eight locations where the bus stops are being piloted can be found at MBTA’s website.