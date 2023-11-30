TransLink completes installation of braille signage at every bus stop at Metro Vancouver

TransLink has completed installing braille signage on every bus stop in Metro Vancouver, becoming the first transit system in Canada to do so. In total, there are more than 8,400 bus stops across the region.

Each braille and tactile bus stop sign contain:

Information written in both Unified English Braille and raised tactile letters

Bus stop ID numbers

Bus routes serving that bus stop

Bay or bus stop indicators

Customer Information phone number

In addition to the braille and tactile signage, tactile walking surface indicators have been installed at every bus stop located on property that TransLink owns. The raised surface indicators are mounted on the ground to help customers who are blind or partially sighted know they are near a bus stop while helping direct them to the front door of the bus.

“A great transit system is one that’s accessible for everyone,” said Kevin Quinn, TransLink’s CEO. “We’re proud to have worked with our partners to be the first to deliver braille signage and tactile walking surface indicators to help all our customers get to their destination.”

The changes are the result of robust engagement with Access Transit Users’ Advisory Committee, the CNIB, and other stakeholders in the region.

“Our goal is to ensure people get to where they need to go, when they need to go –– and braille is essential for many people who are blind or have low vision,” said Shoko Kitano, executive director, British Columbia/Yukon, CNIB. “As we continue to champion safe and accessible journeys for all, TransLink’s Access Transit Users’ Advisory Committee, Metro Vancouver’s municipalities and Access for Sight Impaired Consumers, an independent, consumer-driven advocacy coalition, have been instrumental in making transportation more accessible for our community.”