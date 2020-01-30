DART’s new interactive kiosks bring leading edge technology to north Texas riders

The 300 kiosks will provide real-time information, Wi-Fi and enhanced security features, among other upgrades.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)
Jan 30th, 2020
Dart
DART

More than 300 interactive digital kiosks are being installed across the Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s (DART) service network.

DART says this is the largest deployment of its kind by a public transit agency and will launch the first interactive kiosks at JB Jackson Jr. Transit Center in Dallas beginning the week of Jan. 27.

“Developing transportation and connectivity options is a critical part of improving the quality of life for both DART riders and all north Texas residents,” said Gary Thomas, DART president/executive director. “DART is committed to making our entire multimodal transit system flexible, reliable and easy to use by integrating user-centered mobility technology solutions that empower our customers to make travel decisions based on the schedules and modes that work best for them.”

DART’s new interactive kiosks will allow residents and visitors to discover and rediscover north Texas with:

  • Real-time transit information to enhance the overall travel experience;
  • Free, fast and reliable Wi-Fi at DART stations coming this summer;
  • Enhanced safety with additional cameras and fast connections to DART Police;
  • Easy access to social services;
  • Translation in nine different languages;
  • Interactive guides to find things to do, places to go and deals along the way; and
  • Localized and customized deals from area merchants and partners.

“This is the first time we have seen a deployment positively impact all communities within a region, and we can’t wait to see each kiosk come online,” said Tom Touchet, CEO and president, Smart City Media. “DART has been passionate about this cause from the start and their partners – all with deep roots in the area – share their dedication and focus on this project and what it means for north Texas locally and nationally.”

In addition to technological advancements, the interactive digital kiosks provide DART riders with new opportunities to engage with community partners, local merchants and local events. The kiosks are also equipped with high-resolution cameras, increasing the video monitoring presence for the DART Police Department and boosting safety measures across the system and the region.

“It has been exciting to work with DART and Smart City Media, as well as our other operating partners,” said Tim Brazy, CEO of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. “As each kiosk is placed into the various site locations, we are reminded of how rewarding it is for us to lead the team that is bringing innovative connectivity solutions to DART’s smart media communication platform, which will provide many benefits to its passengers.”

Dart
