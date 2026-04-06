Denver RTD installs new digital displays at Denver Union Station as part of systemwide digital signage upgrade

Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) has installed new digital displays at Denver Union Station as part of a systemwide digital signage upgrade to improve how customers access real-time route information, destinations, departure times and service updates.

According to the agency, high-resolution screens are being updated across all stations to ensure visibility and ease of use near boarding and waiting zones. At Union Station, enhanced graphics and content management systems are designed to help deliver a continuous stream of updated service information, including schedules, minutes until departure and more. Additionally, announcements can be tailored to each station’s needs, allowing customers to make informed wayfinding decisions and adjust travel plans as needed.