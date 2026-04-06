Denver RTD installs new digital displays at Denver Union Station as part of systemwide digital signage upgrade
Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) has installed new digital displays at Denver Union Station as part of a systemwide digital signage upgrade to improve how customers access real-time route information, destinations, departure times and service updates.
According to the agency, high-resolution screens are being updated across all stations to ensure visibility and ease of use near boarding and waiting zones. At Union Station, enhanced graphics and content management systems are designed to help deliver a continuous stream of updated service information, including schedules, minutes until departure and more. Additionally, announcements can be tailored to each station’s needs, allowing customers to make informed wayfinding decisions and adjust travel plans as needed.
Denver RTD says the upgraded signage aligns with its 2025-26 Strategic Initiatives focused on service excellence and customer and community connections. It also supports the agency’s Customer Experience and Transit Utilization Plan by enhancing customer-facing public information displays and digital screens throughout the district.
The agency notes updated displays also reflect its broader efforts to modernize transit infrastructure and integrating technology that supports ridership and evolving customer needs, such as contactless fare payment via Tap-n-Ride and expanded digital customer relations hours. All displays across Denver RTD’s system are expected to be fully migrated by the end of May, and additional display enhancements, such as new content and deeper data integration, are under consideration.