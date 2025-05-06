BART’s trip planner now shows platform details

The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) is now displaying platform details on its trip planner itineraries. The move aims to make planning trips and using the BART system easier, giving riders confidence that they are waiting for their train in the right spot.

BART says the information will be especially helpful for riders who are making platform-to-platform transfers. For example, if a rider is transferring at the MacArthur Station, the trip planner itinerary calls out how riders will transfer from the Yellow Line train at Platform 4 to an Orange Line train on Platform 2. The platform is stated to the right side of the station name.

“BART is making changes to ensure navigating transit is as easy as possible as part of our efforts to improve the customer experience and increase ridership,” said BART Chief Communications Officer Alicia Trost. “New riders and those who use BART infrequently will now have this critical platform information that will make their journey more seamless.”

Platform numbers are posted on concourse signage at major decision points, as well as on the platforms on directional signage and digital signs. The platform level data is now also available for third-party apps to implement through BART’s Developer Program.