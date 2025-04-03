MTA updates subway map as part of system modernization efforts

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has unveiled a new design for its subway map, a first for the agency since 1979. The MTA says its new map, which draws from previous versions, simplifies riders' primary wayfinding asset while providing the most essential travel information in an easily readable, bright, bold and orderly manner.

“The subway map is both an iconic symbol of New York and a tool that everyday riders and first-time users of our system use to get around,” said New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow. “This modern redesign makes it easier to navigate the system—especially during service changes—and has a quintessential New York look that riders will appreciate for years to come.”

This update to subway wayfinding is a part of the MTA’s recent efforts to modernize its system. Some of these initiatives include:

Updating its 120-year-old transit system by building new stations.

Updating signals.

Making accessibility improvements.

Introducing a new fare payment system.

Improving customer-facing technology.

“The new MTA is focused on quality, 21st century customer experience and it’s about time our map caught up,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “The new version is much easier to read while also reflecting all the enhancements we’ve made over the years.”

“This map rollout is utilizing the dedicated space in every subway car and the thousands of digital screens in the transit system to provide customers with detailed and up-to-date service information,” said MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara. “I want to thank our customers for their input and the creative team for their years of work to update this iconic piece of the New York City Subway system.”

The MTA notes its new map was designed by its creative services mapping department and, like many major subway systems around the world, utilizes a diagrammatic style, employing bold, straight lines making it easier for the eye to follow and more suitable for digital users. The white background, bold colors, horizontal writing and use of black dots make the map more ADA-friendly and easier for people with low-vision or cognitive disabilities to read.

The agency adds its designers also focused on text legibility, keeping text on one line wherever possible and making better use of open space to alleviate crowding and using a black subway bullet with a white character to provide maximum contrast for easier reading.

The legend on the map is now more detailed and includes accessibility, transfer and safety information, as well as a QR code that leads users to the MTA website.

Although this map is a new design, the creative team drew inspiration from previous maps including:

Preserving the official brand colors established by the 1979 and 1998 Hertz maps.

Using a similar geometric and diagrammatic aesthetic introduced to the New York City Subway with the 1972 Vignelli diagram and revived by its successors, Waterhouse Cifuentes.

The new subway map for weekdays, late nights and weekends is already displayed on station digital screens and soon will be onboard R211 cars. Replacing physical maps in the remaining subway cars will be done in phases over the coming weeks. The MTA plans on celebrating the redesigned map throughout 2025. Both the redesigned map and older versions will be available for download on the MTA website.

The MTA says its customers are also seeing a software redesign of digital subway station screens that increase the frequency of real-time data, updating every five seconds, to better match countdown clocks to real-time train arrivals. These improvements, based on customer feedback, surveys and analysis of all 472 stations, prioritize arrival information, streamline the presentation of customer information and consistently feature white text on a black background for improved clarity and visibility.

Crews increased the number of screens that flash to alert customers when a train is approaching and feature an arrow on overhead digital screens that point to the side of the platform where the train is arriving. New vinyl stickers will also indicate which side of the screen contains information and which side displays advertisements. Screens at all stations are monitored remotely via cloud technology and can instantly alert crews to a malfunction, eliminating the time-consuming step of manually reporting issues.