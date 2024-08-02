Cambridge Systematics and Swiftly partner to streamline access to transit

Cambridge Systematics (CS) and Swiftly have partnered up to expand access to better transit customer experience solutions. Through this new partnership transit agencies will be able to gain access to transportation-focused expertise and Swiftly's transit data platform covering real-time passenger information and performance insights.

"Many of our transit clients are working hard to deliver consistently excellent customer service," says Sarah Anderson, chief growth officer of CS. "CS and Swiftly realized that we could all better deliver on our shared commitment to our clients and riders if we work together to build bridges between the best in class in transportation expertise, operational data and demand data. With this new partnership, we can help our clients take their work to the next level."

Through the new partnership, LOCUS, a travel demand modeling platform created by Cambridge Systematics, will also explore integrations with Swiftly's transit data.

"We're excited to partner with CS to improve transit around the world," said Ritesh Warade, general manager of transit, Swiftly. "Through our joint approach, even more transit agencies will get access to Swiftly's industry-leading operational and performance data. We are eager to see our transit data platform leveraged in Cambridge Systematics' consulting service and LOCUS product."