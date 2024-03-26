MARTA marks Autism Acceptance Month with rail announcements featuring children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is partnering with the Autism Transit Project and featuring rail station announcements made by children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The announcements can be heard on the platforms at MARTA’s 38 rail stations throughout the month of April to mark Autism Acceptance Month.

“Research has shown that those with ASD are drawn to trains because of the sensory feedback they feel from the trains on the track and the repetitive nature of their arrivals and departures,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. “We at MARTA are delighted to be partnering with the Autism Transit Project to amplify the voices of individuals with ASD on our platforms, fostering inclusivity and incorporating neurodivergent perspectives into daily life.”

The Autism Transit Project began in New York in 2020 and expanded last year as young people recorded announcements in Atlanta, Ga., San Francisco, Calif., Washington D.C., and New Jersey. The initiative is led by Jonthan Trichter, the founder of two schools on the East Coast for students with special needs. This year, the project has expanded to transit systems in California, Maryland and Massachusetts.

MARTA’s announcements this year include a reminder to not litter, to report suspicious activity and messages of escalator and elevator safety.

MARTA recently participated in Neurodiversity Celebration Week by hosting a lunch-and-learn led by Dr. David Jones, chief medical officer at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia. MARTA continues to engage in dialogue to understand neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities, promoting acceptance and inclusion in transit, schools and workplaces, as part of a global initiative challenging stereotypes and promoting equality.