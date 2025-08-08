LA: Lafayette bus riders have new tool to track routes, buses in real time

Public bus riders in Lafayette have a new tool they can use to more easily track buses, view routes and plan their trips in real time from any mobile device or computer.

Lafayette Consolidated Government and Lafayette Transit System announced on Wednesday the launch of the upgraded GPS-enabled Bus Tracker available to the public at ridelafayette.com.

While real-time bus tracking isn’t a new idea for LTS, the previous system needed key technology upgrades to better meet the needs of today’s riders, according to a news release.

This improved platform is more user-friendly and makes public transportation more accessible.

The new Bus Tracker uses GPS data from devices installed on every LTS bus to deliver live location updates and estimated arrival times.

Riders are also encouraged to subscribe to LafayetteNOW transit alerts to receive updates directly to their phones, including route changes, service interruptions and other important notices. To subscribe to transit alerts, text “Join Transit” to 31002.

To track a bus in real time or explore routes and schedules, visit ridelafayette.com.

