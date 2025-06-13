Washington County Transit reintroduces real-time passenger information through Passio GO! app

Washington County Transit (WCT) is reintroducing real-time passenger information through the Passio GO! application. According to the agency, Passio GO! gives riders with up-to-the-minute information about transit schedules, vehicle locations and service updates, allowing for a more seamless travel experience throughout Washington County, Md.

The Passio GO! App, available in the App Store or Google Play markets, allows users to track their buses in real time, receive alerts about delays or changes in service and access route information from the convenience of their smartphones. WCT says the initiative aligns with its mission to provide safe, affordable, dependable and accessible mass transportation options for everyone in the community.

“With the reintroduction of real-time passenger information, we are taking a significant step toward improving the overall transit experience for our riders,” said WCT Communications and Outreach Manager Connor Shank. “We understand how important it is for our passengers to have access to reliable information, and we are proud to utilize technology to enhance their travel experience.”

WCT operates 13 fixed urban routes originating in Hagerstown, serving areas such as Funkstown, Halfway, Long Meadow, Maugansville, Robinwood, Smithsburg and Williamsport. The agency has an average total ridership of more than 500,000 passenger trips annually and over 500,000 miles traveled.