CARTA partners with Citymapper to offer riders new, streamlined mobile app

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) is partnering with Citymapper to provide riders with a mobile app for trip planning, accessing real-time information updates and booking and paying for trips.

Citymapper is now live in Chattanooga, providing trip planning for fixed route buses, a shuttle system, CARTA GO on-demand transit and Bike Chattanooga in a single app. The traffic-adjusted trip estimates, real-time bus tracking and instant service alerts help riders to travel with confidence. Riders can also book CARTA GO rides and purchase mobile tickets for fixed-route buses directly through the app.

“This partnership is about putting more tools in the hands of our riders,” said CARTA CEO Charles Frazier. “We’re combining convenience with innovation to simplify access to our network and help people get where they need to go.”

In addition to improving rider convenience, the partnership will provide CARTA with anonymized insights to better understand how people are using transit in the city of Chattanooga, Tenn. This data will help inform future service planning, infrastructure investments and operational improvements, supporting CARTA’s broader vision for a rider-centric transit system.

“Public transit is more than just moving people, it’s about connecting communities,” Frazier said. “By partnering with Citymapper, we’re creating a better rider experience while also gathering the insights we need to build a smarter, more connected transportation network."

"Chattanooga is a city that’s redefining itself as a regional leader in sustainable and smart transportation,” said Mike Vaccarino, chief revenue officer at Via, which powers the CARTA GO on-demand service and acquired Citymapper in 2023. “We’re thrilled to provide riders with an intuitive tool to move seamlessly through their day and to help CARTA implement data-driven improvements across their system.”