WMATA launches MetroPulse mobile app

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) launched MetroPulse, a new mobile app that allows customers to plan trips, chat with customer service, report issues on the system and more.

Features of the app include:

Real-time bus and train location and arrival information.

Trip planner.

Nearby service tool.

WMATA customer service chat.

Ability to report issues on the system.

Performance metrics for rail and bus.

Bus and rail maps.

MetroPulse is now available in the Apple App Store. It will be in the Google Play Store in the coming days. MetroPulse initially launched as a website back in June 2023. WMATA notes the app brings many of the features to customers in a more accessible way.

According to the agency, a new chat feature brings a live chat experience where customers can send photos and videos directly to customer service to have safety and security concerns addressed. MetroPulse also includes transparent data about how the WMATA system is performing.

“We are striving to take the guesswork out of transit and streamline as much as possible so more people will choose our trains and buses over other forms of travel,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “MetroPulse puts the real-time information customers need right in their pockets in a native app that is easy to use and navigate.”

WMATA says the app release marks the first iteration of MetroPulse mobile, but the app will continue to improve over time.