Butte County Association of Governments opens new paratransit and dial-a-ride reservation portal

The Butte County Association of Governments (BCAG) has launched a new reservation request portal for paratransit and dial-a-ride users in an effort to improve services and build a better B-Line. BCAG says this platform will allow for B-Line riders to use their smartphones or computers to book, manage and track their transit trips without having to call in and wait on hold. The portal shows riders their current trip information and trip history. BCAG says the portal also allows for riders to cancel rides.

According to BCAG, when the request has been made, a B-Line customer service staff member will approve the trip or contact the user for more information. Riders can also add delegates, such as caregivers or family members, to assist with managing their transportation needs.

"At BCAG, we are committed to making public transportation more accessible and user friendly for all members of our community," said BCAG Transportation Analyst Amy White. "This new reservation portal is a game-changer for our paratransit and dial-a-ride riders, providing them with greater independence, flexibility and control over their travel experience. Users can still call in to make ride requests and with more people using the portal, call hold times will be shorter.”

BCAG says the launch of the reservation portal is part of its ongoing efforts to modernize and enhance its B-Line Transit service. By leveraging technology, the organization aims to improve the overall rider experience and increase the efficiency of its paratransit and dial a-ride operations. The portal is available at any time, allowing riders to request and manage their trips at their convenience.