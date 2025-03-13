Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority receives Digital Equity Grant to enhance transportation access for older adults

A $198,000 Digital Equity Grant was awarded to the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA), in collaboration with Councils on Aging Serving Together (COAST), to improve transportation accessibility for older individuals who are unable to use mobile apps.

The grant will fund the development of a dedicated call-in service, enabling older adults to arrange rides on CCRTA’s SmartDART, an on-demand, app-based service, without relying on digital payment methods or technology-heavy processes. CCRTA says this initiative is part of a broader effort to bridge the digital divide and ensure equitable access to public transit for all members of the community, particularly older adults who may face barriers to using modern technology.

“With this funding, we’re making public transit more accessible and user-friendly for older adults who are not comfortable using digital tools,” said CCRTA Administrator Tom Cahir. “By providing a call-in option, we’re ensuring that every member of our community can easily access transportation, regardless of their familiarity with technology.”

CCRTA notes it coordinates frequently with COAST to address transportation needs and ensure seamless service for older adults. Additionally, CCRTA offers free fares on all fixed routes, further enhancing accessibility for older adults.

COAST co-chairs Susan Marancik and Kelly Howley said, “Providing accommodations to address digital equity in services like transportation is a critical step in making sure that older adults are not left behind. This grant will ensure accessibility for all.”

As part of this initiative, CCRTA also encourages riders who are comfortable with technology to download the SmartDART app, which provides a convenient way to schedule on-demand transit services. The initiative is expected to roll out in the coming months, with further details on implementation to be announced at a future date.